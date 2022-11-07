Several Injured In Super Highway Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 01:00 AM
KARACHI, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Several people were injured in an accident that occurred near Super Highway Karachi, police reported on Sunday.
According to details, a van carrying a private housing society members was passing through Super Highway when it suddenly plunged into a deep ditch due to high speed.
As a result, several passengers received injuries.
The rescue team was trying to evacuate people from deep water and shifting them to nearby hospital. No casualty was reported as yet.