Several injured in troops' firing, house blasted in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continuing their state terrorism fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Shopian district, today, causing injuries to over a dozen people including a woman.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops continued a cordon and search operation for the second consecutive day, today, and blasted a residential house in Melhoora area of the district.

Several youth including a woman were critically injured after the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on pro-freedom protesters in the area.

Several people including a woman sustained injuries in the actions of the forces' personnel.

Earlier, Indian police claimed that two youth were killed during the operation. An Indian Army Major was critically injured in an attack in the same area.

Official sources said that when the troops were searching for the third body in the destroyed house, the youth hiding under debris opened fire on them causing injuries to an army officer identified as Major Capray. He was immediately shifted to an army hospital. The operation continued till last reports came in.