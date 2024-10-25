Open Menu

Several Injured Near Sangjani Toll Plaza Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Several injured near Sangjani Toll Plaza firing incident

Several persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near the Sangjani Toll Plaza area of Islamabad, TV channels quoting police reported on Friday

SANGJANI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Several persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near the Sangjani Toll Plaza area of Islamabad, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.

According to details, three prisoner vans were passing through the Sangjani Toll Plaza area when unidentified outlaws equipped with weapons attacked the prisoner vans.

During the firing, several persons including policemen were injured in the incident.

Police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind the incident. The outlaws were trying to release the prisoners from the vans, police said.

Meanwhile, IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi while talking to a private news channel said that the police team had successfully managed to rearrest the prisoners who were trying to escape from the scene. Further investigations are underway.

