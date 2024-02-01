Open Menu

Several Injuries Reported In Turbat Blast.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Several injuries reported in Turbat blast.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Several injuries were reported in an explosion that occurred near the Ghulam Nabi Chowk in Turbat, Balochistan on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the police confirmed that the blast took place in the Ghulam Nabi Chowk area of Turbat city.

However, the type of explosive device used has not yet been determined.

As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police and Balochistan Levies reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and started a search operation.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Turbat

Recent Stories

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

2 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

9 minutes ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

31 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

51 minutes ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

1 hour ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

5 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

14 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

14 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

14 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan