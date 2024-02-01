Several Injuries Reported In Turbat Blast.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Several injuries were reported in an explosion that occurred near the Ghulam Nabi Chowk in Turbat, Balochistan on Thursday.
According to a private news channel, the police confirmed that the blast took place in the Ghulam Nabi Chowk area of Turbat city.
However, the type of explosive device used has not yet been determined.
As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police and Balochistan Levies reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and started a search operation.
