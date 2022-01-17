Several Kashmiris killed in different mishaps including 3 in HP road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Several Kashmiris died in different incidents including three in a road accident in Indian state of Himachal Pradesh of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the victims hailing from Poonch area died after a vehicle they were traveling in met with a fatal accident in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

The family sources said that four persons hailing from snowbound Loran area of Mandi tehsil in Poonch had gone to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh for labour work. They were traveling in a vehicle which met with a tragic accident on Dalhousie–Chamba road.

The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed and Mohammad Iqbal while the injured was identified as Ghulam Nabi and was shifted to Chamba hospital.

Meanwhile, in IIOJK, four persons including a woman were killed and several injured in different incidents in the territory. Two brothers were killed and a person was injured when an earthmover skidded off a road and plunged into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Doda district.

A woman identified as Gayatri Devi was killed after hit by unknown vehicle near Jagti in Jammu. A man identified as Ramu Lal was killed while a woman Sushma, received injuries after a wall collapsed in Chowadhi area of Sainik Colony in Jammu district.

Five labourers were injured and some machines got damaged in landslide at the Railway Tunnel in Arnas area of Reasi district.