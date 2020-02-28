Several killed, injured in train-bus collision near Rohri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Several persons were killed in a train-bus collision that occurred near Rohri, Sukkur district, tv channels reported on Friday night.

According to Rescue sources, Pakistan Express was going towards Punjab from Sindh when it reached near a Kandra Gate, the ill-fated passenger bus hit the train.

As a result of incident, some people have lost their lives while the injured were being shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Investigation is underway.