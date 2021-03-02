Several kite shops sealed for selling chemical string

The district administration here on Tuesday sealed several shops of kites in a drive against chemical strings (dorr) and kite flying after receiving complaints regarding injuries to people due to sharp chemical strings

DIKHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) ::The district administration here on Tuesday sealed several shops of kites in a drive against chemical strings (dorr) and kite flying after receiving complaints regarding injuries to people due to sharp chemical strings.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Arifullah, the team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Sameer Hussain Laghari raided Pawanda Bazaar and Commissionery Bazaar and confiscated scores of kites and chemical string bundles.

A Heavy contingent of police was deployed during the action to cope with kites' traders' resistance on the occasion.

The administration directed the traders to abandon the sale of chemical strings as it was causing injuries and even deaths to people, issuing warning that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people.