Several laboratories sealed over non-compliance with legal requirements

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner-cum-Magistrate Khaar subdivision Fazal Rahim along with officials of Healthcare Commission Malakand Region paid visit to hospital and medicine markets here on Thursday.

During visit, they checked laboratories and sealed several of them as nonprofessionals were found at work in those facilities.

The AC said after the merger, no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and everyone would have to abide by law. He said that corrupt practices would not be allowed in health sector.

Later, talking to media, the AC said there were several laboratories which had employed non-qualified staff and had posed great threat to health of people.

He said the administration had vowed to launch crackdown against elements which were involved in illegal practices.