UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Laboratories Sealed Over Non-compliance With Legal Requirements

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Several laboratories sealed over non-compliance with legal requirements

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner-cum-Magistrate Khaar subdivision Fazal Rahim along with officials of Healthcare Commission Malakand Region paid visit to hospital and medicine markets here on Thursday.

During visit, they checked laboratories and sealed several of them as nonprofessionals were found at work in those facilities.

The AC said after the merger, no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and everyone would have to abide by law. He said that corrupt practices would not be allowed in health sector.

Later, talking to media, the AC said there were several laboratories which had employed non-qualified staff and had posed great threat to health of people.

He said the administration had vowed to launch crackdown against elements which were involved in illegal practices.

Related Topics

Visit Malakand Market Media

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

11 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

15 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

24 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

41 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

43 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.