Several localities to face power suspension due to maintenance work: Pesco

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will suspend power supply to several areas due to maintenance work on different days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will suspend power supply to several areas due to maintenance work on different days.

According to schedule issued here on Friday, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on September 12, 14 and 15 from 8AM to 2PM.

As a result consumers of 11 KV ICF 1, Warsak Road 1, Jail Express feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 12th, 14th 15th September from 8 am to 2 pm, and consumers of 11 KV ICF 2, Warsak Road 2 feeders will experience outage.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on September 14 from 9 am to 12 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nothia, Nothia Payan, Sunehri Masjid, New Landi Arbab, Abasyn, PAF, Ameen Colony feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly on September 14 from 12 pm to 3 pm, consumers of 11 KV New Kohat Road, Civil Quarter, Murshid Abad, Bhana Mari, Wazir Bagh, Gul Berg, Old Khoat Road feeders will face power shut down due to maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on September 14 and 16 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Bara Banda and Old Bara Banda, NMC, Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial, Rashakai, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Compani Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on September 14 from 7AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV CHD1,2,3,4, Prang 1,2, Industrial, Turangzai, Rehman CNG, Rajjar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on September 14 and 15 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 1,2,3, Panian 2, Nova Synpack, Muree Glass feeders will face inconveniences.

Consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gul Kada, Takhta Band, Sangar, Bandai, Barikot, Saidu Sharif. Shandra, Saidu Baba, Sinior, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jabba, Barikot 2 feeders will also witness power suspension from on September 14 and 16 from 7 am to 1 pm.