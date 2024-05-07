Open Menu

Several Looted By Dacoits In Burewala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Several looted by dacoits in Burewala

Dacoits observed field day in Burewala by depriving several people of cash, motorcycles and other valuables at gun points in separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Dacoits observed field day in Burewala by depriving several people of cash, motorcycles and other valuables at gun points in separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday.

According to police sources, unidentified armed robbers set up pickets near Adda Quarter at Arifwala road in premises of Gagu Mandi police station. The criminals stopped two passenger buses and held the bus staff and passengers hostage at gunpoint. The criminals looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from the passengers and fled away.

In another incident, armed robbers entered into the house of local farmers Hafiz Atif resident of Village 357/EB in Gagu Mandi police station limits. They held the family members hostage at gun point and looted cash and jewellery.

They also shot Atif injured when he attempted the resist the robbery bid.

Meanwhile, Syed Khalid Shah of Village 303/EB was deprived of motorcycle, cash and mobile phone at gun point by armed robbers near Baggi Pullin in premises of Fateh Shah police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had killed more than ten notorious criminals during encounter with police while various injured in exchange of firing with police in last few months, however, the incidents were rising day by day in the area which irks masses. The residents have demanded of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar for comprehensive arrangements to provide sense of security to masses.

aaj/thh

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Exchange Punjab Police Station Mobile Road Robbery Burewala Arifwala Criminals Family From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

7 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

7 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

7 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

7 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

7 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

12 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

12 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

12 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

28 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

12 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan