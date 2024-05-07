Several Looted By Dacoits In Burewala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Dacoits observed field day in Burewala by depriving several people of cash, motorcycles and other valuables at gun points in separate incidents reported in the city on Tuesday
According to police sources, unidentified armed robbers set up pickets near Adda Quarter at Arifwala road in premises of Gagu Mandi police station. The criminals stopped two passenger buses and held the bus staff and passengers hostage at gunpoint. The criminals looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from the passengers and fled away.
In another incident, armed robbers entered into the house of local farmers Hafiz Atif resident of Village 357/EB in Gagu Mandi police station limits. They held the family members hostage at gun point and looted cash and jewellery.
They also shot Atif injured when he attempted the resist the robbery bid.
Meanwhile, Syed Khalid Shah of Village 303/EB was deprived of motorcycle, cash and mobile phone at gun point by armed robbers near Baggi Pullin in premises of Fateh Shah police station.
It is pertinent to mention here that the police had killed more than ten notorious criminals during encounter with police while various injured in exchange of firing with police in last few months, however, the incidents were rising day by day in the area which irks masses. The residents have demanded of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar for comprehensive arrangements to provide sense of security to masses.
