Several new schemes approved for developing tourism in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) In the new budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, several new schemes have been approved for the development of tourism in Chitral and sufficient funds have been allocated.

This was disclosed by the Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb in his office in Peshawar in a meeting with various delegations from Chitral who thanked the provincial government for allocating new schemes and additional funds for the tourism sector in Chitral.

He said that new schemes include government-level organisation of Jashan Tirch Mir and schemes to provide easy loans to residents of Chitral to construct additional rooms with all amenities in their homes to accommodate foreign tourists. In addition to celebrating the traditional Kalash festivals and the Shandur Polo Ferstivity in a more organized manner, new projects have been added so that tourists can enjoy visiting Chitral twelve months of the year, he maintained.

He said that the experience of visiting foreign tourists in rented houses has proved to be quite successful in Gilgit-Baltistan, which not only increases the number of tourists but also increases the income of the local people. He assured that the tourists of Chitral will go back to their countries with pleasant memories of the hospitality and a good image of the place.

Zahid Chanzeb said that a new scheme called Families Based Accommodation for the Foreign Tourists is included in the 18 new schemes for which about Rs. 40.4 million have been allocated in the new budget while their total cost is estimated at 4 billion rupees.

He said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and himself are fully confident that the amount of money spent on such schemes will generate many times more income, while the economic condition of the local people will also improve in addition to the increase in the arrival of foreign tourists besides opportunities for decent employment will increase and our educated youth will not have to travel to other cities for jobs or be shy in foreign countries.

He said that the experience of staying with foreign guests in extra rooms of houses is also successfully continued in Gilgit, which helps foreign tourists and guests to understand the lifestyle and customs of the local people and the reason for increasing their interest and curiosity. The arrival of foreign tourists also increases continuously, he added.

The tourism advisor further revealed that in the future Tirch Mir will be celebrated in Chitral every year under the patronage of the government and at the foot of the 25,300 feet highest mountain of Chitral with full planning of traditional dance, photo exhibition, archery and in addition to horse riding, hiking, trekking and mountaineering competitions will be held.

He said due to this, the number of foreign tourists and the increase in the economy and income of the province will also highlight the soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worldwide.

Earlier, in a meeting with a delegation from Chitral, which included MPA Fateh Mulk, Ali Nasir and Senior Vice President of PTI Malakand Division, Razit Ballah, the Tourism Advisor assured that the provincial government would further promote tourism in Chitral Lower.

The tourism adviser also assured the delegation that all possible steps will be taken to promote tourism in Chitral so that the menace of unemployment can be completely eradicated from there. Zahid Chanzeb also assured to build a park at Darosh Gol Kham in Darosh on the demand of the delegation and issued orders on the occasion.

The adviser accepted the delegation's invitation to visit Chitral and promised to visit Chitral on the occasion of Shandur Festival.