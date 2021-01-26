UrduPoint.com
Several Opposition Members Ready To Join Treasury Benches: Dar

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:59 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said several members of opposition were in contact with the government as they were ready to join the treasury benches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said several members of opposition were in contact with the government as they were ready to join the treasury benches.

Talking to a private news channel, he said political parties in alliance with the government were not going anywhere adding if opposition brought 'no confidence movement' against the prime minister in the parliament, it would face drastic defeat as it experienced in the Senate.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only political party which took strict action against its 20 members who violated the party discipline during the last Senate elections.

Dar also made it clear that the National Accountability Bureau was an independent institution which was discharging its professional obligations without any pressure and political interference.

