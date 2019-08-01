UrduPoint.com
Several Opposition Senators Reached The Session Without Official Cards

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Several opposition Senators reached the session without official cards

Several senators of the opposition bench forgotten to bring their official cards to session during the No-Trust Motion against senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Several senators of the opposition bench forgotten to bring their official cards to session during the No-Trust Motion against senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Some senators then managed the cards by sending their employees to homes while others got the new ones, as card is important to cast vote in senateMaulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri of JUI-F, Rehman Malik of PPP, Mushahid Ullah and Rukhsana Zubairi had forgot to bring their cards from their homes.

.

