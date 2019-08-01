Several opposition Senators reached the session without official cards

Several senators of the opposition bench forgotten to bring their official cards to session during the No-Trust Motion against senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

Some senators then managed the cards by sending their employees to homes while others got the new ones, as card is important to cast vote in senateMaulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri of JUI-F, Rehman Malik of PPP, Mushahid Ullah and Rukhsana Zubairi had forgot to bring their cards from their homes.

