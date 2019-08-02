Several options being pursued to promote tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Director Tourism, Rahat Ali Friday said the provincial government was pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to promote tourism and exploring new tourist sites

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Assistant Director Tourism, Rahat Ali Friday said the provincial government was pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to promote tourism and exploring new tourist sites.

Talking to media persons here, he said Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was blessed with amazing natural beauty and the government was working on several options to promote tourism.

He said the department had been in touch with several companies and firms of the country to develop and promote tourism in GB.

He was of the opinion that this particular sector could contribute massively to national kitty, if proper attention was given to it.