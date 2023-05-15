Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phones recovered

The Larkana district police raided various places on Monday against the drug-peddlers, pro-claimed offenders and absconders and recovered drugs, weapons, ammunition, stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Larkana district police raided various places on Monday against the drug-peddlers, pro-claimed offenders and absconders and recovered drugs, weapons, ammunition, stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession.

The operation was conducted following the senior superintendent of police, Larkana, Dr.

Muhammad Imran Khan directions to purge the city out of anti-social elements.

The arrested accused, namely Ijaz Luhar, Shahid Luhar. Asad Kartio, Hadi Bakhsh alias Koraro Unar, Mushtaq Panhwar, Mujahid Kumahar, Deedar Dayo, Sajjad Detho, Aziz Sangi and others.

Hydari police arrested 10 gamblers in Kausar Mill area of Larkana city.

The police also registered the cases against the accused and further investigations are underway.