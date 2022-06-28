UrduPoint.com

Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter Accounts Have Been Blocked By India

Sameer Tahir Published June 28, 2022 | 01:56 PM

Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have been blocked by India

India has blocked access to Pakistan's Twitter accounts for its embassies in Iran, Turkey, Egypt, and New York's Permanent Mission to the UN.

On Tuesday, Pakistan raised alarm about India's decision to suspend the Twitter accounts of Pakistani embassies worldwide.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan's official Twitter account expressed its concern about the situation.

The Foreign Office tweeted, “Deeply concerning that India has blocked the flow of information to Indian Twitter by withholding access to following official accounts.

In the same tweet, they included the accounts that India has blocked.

The statement went on to say that India has blocked access to Pakistan's Twitter accounts for its embassies in Iran, Turkey, Egypt, and New York's Permanent Mission to the UN.

Asim Iftikhar, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, appealed to Twitter to permit access to the Pakistani embassy’s accounts right away and to uphold the democratic right to free speech.

