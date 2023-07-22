Open Menu

Several Passengers Hurt As Bus Overturns In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Several passengers sustained injured after a bus overturned on the road as driver reportedly fell asleep at Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) near Chakri Interchange in Rawalpindi on Saturday morning .

According to details, the Rescue sources said the incident occurred as the driver lost control of the bus as he fell asleep while driving, a Private news channel reported.

An ill-fated bus carrying passengers was on its way when it suddenly veered off the road. As a result, several passengers including women were critical injured.

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and immediately launched rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

