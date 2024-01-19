Several Passengers Injured In Pattoki Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) At least 12 passengers were injured when a speeding passenger bus overturned after hitting a green belt on a road near Multan Road Pattoki on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Pattoki where a passenger bus overturned, injuring twelve passengers.
The ill-fated bus was heading to Khanewal from Lahore, a private news channel reported.
Following the incident, rescue and police official authorities briefly suspended the operation of the bus service on the particular section of the track while a probe was launched into the accident.
