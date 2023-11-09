Open Menu

Several People Fined Over Profiteering,stubble Burning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Several people fined over profiteering,stubble burning

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The district administration imposed fine to several shopkeepers as well as farmers for stubble burning here at Jhawrian on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson,Assistant Commissioner Shah Purr Anum Baber checked several bazaars across the city and imposed fine amounting to Rs 40000 to several shopkeepers for not selling the commodities against control rates.

She also imposed fine of Rs 80,000 to several farmers on stubble burning.

The AC said on the occasion that the crackdown against the violators would continue on daily basis.

