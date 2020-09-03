UrduPoint.com
Several Persons Booked For Fanning Sectarian Hatred Through Social Media

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:56 PM

The district administration took stringent notice of fanning sectarian hatred through uploading and sharing the objectionable material on the part of certain mischievous and unscrupulous elements on the social media and rounded up such elements after booking them under the concerned laws registering cases in different police stations, it was official said on Thursday

According to an AJK government's handout issued here, the immediate step has been taken to discourage the environment of religious and sectarian tension besides the creation of any law and order situation.

The handout continued that Mirpur Deputy Commissioner, Raja Tahir Mumtaz Khan took strong notice of the prevailing situation when certain persons, sans due knowledge vision, were found uploading and sharing posts and comments containing controversial and sectarian hatred, belonging to various sects, on various means of social media including facebook, Watsapp etc.

which led to spread the menace of sectarianism posting great threat to the peace and order in the area.

Keeping in view of the fast deteriorated situation, the DC warned all the unscrupulous elements prevailing in the district population to refrain from uploading, sharing or commenting on any kind of sectarian material on the social media.

The local population including the social media users have been advised to contact the concerned local law enforcement authorities for legal and punitive action against any sharers of the objectionable material of sectarian hatred and unrest, for onward legal proceeding against such elements, the handout added.

