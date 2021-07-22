UrduPoint.com
Several Persons Including 2 Linemen Injured In PMT Explosion: HESCO.Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Several persons including 2 Linemen injured in PMT explosion: HESCO.Spokesman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has acknowledged that an explosion in a Pole Mounted Transformer (PMT) in Latifabad Unit 8 area here Thursday left several persons including its 2 Linemen injured.

In a statement the HESCOs spokesman cited overloading of the power connections on that 200 KV transformer as the reason for the blast.

"The HESCO staff was present there. As soon as the jumpers were attached and load was given on the PMT a sudden flash occurred and it caught fire and began to spill hot oil," he said.

He said HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hameed has prayed for swift recovery of the injured and expressed sympathy with the people who sustained losses due to the blast in the company's PMT.

The chief also formed a committee headed by Deputy Director Safety to conduct a probe into the cause of the incident and to fix responsibility.

According to the police, the incident happened in Latifabad Unit 8 near Akbari ground and it also left 3 motorbikes and a rickshaw burnt.

The injured people were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's Burns Ward.

The ward referred 4 of those patients to a hospital in Karachi in critical condition.

Two of the injured persons, Suhail and Fayaz, were Linemen of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

The hospital sources identified other injured persons as Noman, Waseem, Faisal, Sajjad, Waqas, Sajid, Shahrukh, Mudassar, Saleem and Ismail.

Three persons, injured in a similar explosion in a PMT in Hyderabad over a month ago, lost their lives during their medical treatment in the hospitals in Karachi.

