Several petrol pumps fined for low gauge, overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers and imposed fines on several filling stations for faulty gauge and overcharging consumers here on Saturday.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Aneeq Anwar in line with directives of the Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan visited petrol pumps at Paniyala road and Pharpur bypass and checked gauge and rate of petroleum products.

During inspection several petrol pump owners were fined for provision of petroleum products to motorists and bikers at low gauge and overcharging.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands by charging people for petroleum products more than officially prescribed rates.

He also checked cleanliness condition on premises of filling stations and issued necessary directives to the management of the filling stations in this regard.