Several Petrol Pumps Fined In Tank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:29 PM

The District Administration Monday fined several petrol pumps on the complaints of people for not following new subscribed prices in the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : The District Administration Monday fined several petrol pumps on the complaints of people for not following new subscribed prices in the district.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal checked different petrol pumps and booked for violating the public prices.

The people complaints on social media regarding sale of petrol and diesel other than the new prices, the Deputy Commissioner while taking strong notice issued directives to district admonition for taking stern action against petrol pumps involved in the practice.

AAC Shaukat Iqbal issued strict directives to all petrol pump owners to follow the new subscribed prices otherwise action would be taken against them.

The DC directed to inspect the gauge and prices of petroleum at gas stations on routine basis and not to let anyone spare who violates the new price list.

