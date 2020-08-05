Several Police officials posted, transferred

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department on Wednesday shuffled several police officials and posted them against their new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department on Wednesday shuffled several police officials and posted them against their new assignments.

According to a notification issued by Central Police Office, Mian Naseeb Jan (BPS-18) who was awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted as AIG Welfare CPO.

Acting Commandant CPC University Campus DSP Tariq Iqbal (BPS-17) has been transferred and posted as Acting DPO Upper Dir.

Meanwhile, in another notification issued by Capital City Police Office, three Inspectors and a Sub-Inspector shuffled across the district.

The transferred police officials included Inspector Police Lines Malik Ahmed who has been transferred to Mattani Police Station as SHO by reliving Sub-Inspector Bismillah Jan, posted as SHO Daudzai Police Station.

Similarly, SHO Daudzai Inspector Wajid Shah has been transferred and posted as SHO Nasir Bagh PS and SHO Chamkani Sub-Inspector Ibrahim Khan has been transferred and posted as SHO Shah Qabool PS.