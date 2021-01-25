UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Political, Social Orgnizations To Hold Rallies On Feb 5th

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:11 PM

Several political, social orgnizations to hold rallies on Feb 5th

Various religious and political parties will hold rallies and demonstrations across Sukkhur city on Feb 5th to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, voice support for the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Various religious and political parties will hold rallies and demonstrations across Sukkhur city on Feb 5th to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, voice support for the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination.

The Jamaat-i-Islami has planned a 'Kashmir Solidarity Rally' in the city, which will be addressed by its senior leaders including Molana Hizbul Ullah Jakhro, Mumataz Hussain Sehto and others.

According to Ameer JI Sukkur Chapter, Molana Hizibullah, a large number of people will participate in the rally which started from clock tower chowk to Press club Sukkur.

On the occasion, he said carrying banners and placards, the participants would chant slogans against Indian forces' brutalities in the held valley and demanded liberation of Kashmir.

He further said that peace cannot be restored to the world until the issues of Kashmir and Palestine are resolved. Kashmiris must get their right to self-determination.

"India has already accepted their right on the floor of the United Nations. All Muslim countries should come forward and play their due role in helping the Kashmir issue resolved," he said.

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and other political and social orgnizations will also hold protest rallies and demonstrations across the northern Sindh to mark the day.

Related Topics

Sindh India Protest World United Nations Palestine Sukkur Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Nine trapped Chinese miners confirmed dead: state ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt is enhancing skills of poor artisans: F ..

2 minutes ago

“Strong evidence of money-laundering against a b ..

31 minutes ago

Borders tighten around world as coronavirus curfew ..

3 minutes ago

Russia 'Not Interested' in Gateway Project With It ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Demands Punishment For Attacke ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.