Several Profiteers Fined

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 50,000 on several profiteers here on Monday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates conducted raids in various markets and bazaars across the city and found several profiteers.

Three shopkeepers were arrested over sheer violation of the price control act.

The Penalties were imposed on the traders under the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention Hoarding (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

