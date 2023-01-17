UrduPoint.com

Several Projects In Pipeline For Recovery, Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit Areas, NA Told

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2023 | 03:24 PM

Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas, NA told

Shazia Marri says the government has effectively highlighted the plight of flood victims and secured support of the international community.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2023) Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has said that several projects are in the pipeline for recovery and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas.

Speaking to the points of GDA leader Ghous Bux Khan Mahar in the National Assembly on Tuesday, she said the government has effectively highlighted the plight of flood victims and secured support of the international community.

She said we will have to build a climate resilient infrastructure to avert future disasters.

The Minister said Benazir Income Support Program played a pivotal role in disbursement of seventy billion rupees amongst the flood-affected people.

The National Assembly transacted private members’ business.

Six bills were laid before the house today.

These included: Pakistan Citizenship Amendment Bill 2023, The Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology Amendment Bill 2023, The National Skills University Amendment Bill, The Institute of Space Technology Amendment Bill, The COMSATS University Amendment Bill and the Equal Scales of Salary and Allowances Bill.

Speaking on a Bill, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government is focusing on training of the teachers to ensure quality education and enable the students to compete with the world.

The National Assembly today also passed two bills. These included: The Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2023 and the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Amendment Bill 2021.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at eleven am.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Technology Business Education Flood Citizenship Criminals Federal Urdu University Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

10 minutes ago
 UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

1 hour ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

2 hours ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.