Several projects initiated under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Friday said several projects have been initiated in different cities under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in order to provide low cost houses to the common man.

Responding to a Calling Attention notice raised by Nawab Sher regarding lack of planning to construct small housing units for poor families under the Prime Minister's initiative of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, the advisor said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was a flagship project of the government.

For the first time housing units were being provided to the poor people on installment for next 20 years, he added.

Babar Awan said construction of 45,000 housing units has already been started and it would be completed in 18 months.

The installments of these units depend on categories which were ranging from Rs 6,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per month, he added.

He said the Prime Minister has inaugurated 12 projects in various parts of the country including Islamabad.

The banks have received 33506 loan applications, amounting to Rs 110 billion so far. He said loans worth Rs 35 billion have already been approved.

He said under the scheme, 3 million units were being constructed besides 11,000 flats.

Babar Awan said loans on low interest rates were also being provided to the people to construct houses.