UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Projects Initiated Under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Several projects initiated under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Friday said several projects have been initiated in different cities under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in order to provide low cost houses to the common man.

Responding to a Calling Attention notice raised by Nawab Sher regarding lack of planning to construct small housing units for poor families under the Prime Minister's initiative of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, the advisor said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was a flagship project of the government.

For the first time housing units were being provided to the poor people on installment for next 20 years, he added.

Babar Awan said construction of 45,000 housing units has already been started and it would be completed in 18 months.

The installments of these units depend on categories which were ranging from Rs 6,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per month, he added.

He said the Prime Minister has inaugurated 12 projects in various parts of the country including Islamabad.

The banks have received 33506 loan applications, amounting to Rs 110 billion so far. He said loans worth Rs 35 billion have already been approved.

He said under the scheme, 3 million units were being constructed besides 11,000 flats.

Babar Awan said loans on low interest rates were also being provided to the people to construct houses.

Related Topics

Islamabad Loan Prime Minister Poor Babar Awan Naya Pakistan Man From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

10 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

35 minutes ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

1 hour ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

1 hour ago

Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.