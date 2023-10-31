Several reasons behind increase in gas tariffs: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that there were several reasons behind the increase in gas tariffs.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, he said during winter gas consumption increased.

Gas tariffs also have an impact on the country's economy, Murtaza Solangi said.

The minister said that the government attached top priority to the public interest which demanded that the situation about natural gas should be clarified, Murtaza Solangi