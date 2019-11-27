UrduPoint.com
Several Road Infrastructure Projects Being Constructed In KP

National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most of them in less developed areas to bring them at par with the developed areas

Talking to APP on Wednesday, an NHA official said the Authority had been striving to construct highways and motorways networks in less developed areas of the country.

The ongoing NHA projects in the KP, he said, would open new vistas of opportunities for the people of adjacent areas and end sense of deprivation among the people of far flung areas of the country.

While giving details of the allocations made for the NHA projects under the Public Sector Development Programme in the current fiscal year, the official said Rs 500 million had also been earmarked for 48 km Chitral-Bumborate road and uptil now Rs 250 million had been released.

He said for dualization and upgradation of a section of Indus Highway from Sarai Gambila to Kohat, Rs 2000 million out of total allocation of Rs 4000 million had been released.

The NHA official said Rs 1110 million had been earmarked for the Lowari Tunnel and its access roads and Rs 555 million released till date.

As far as its electro mechanical works of Lowari Tunnel were concerned Rs 500 million were allocated but so far no amount has been released.

For the 32 km Peshawar Northern Bypass, Rs 2500 million had been earmarked , he added.

He said that Rs 24000 million had been allocated for Thakot-Havelain Motorway Phase-II out of which Rs 500 million had been released.

For upgradation of Yarik-Sagu section of N-50, Rs 1000 million had been earmarked and so far Rs 500 had been issued, he said.

For dualization and improvement of Old Bannu road, Rs 1500 million have been allocated in the PSDP out of which Rs 750 million have been released so far.

He said that for rehabilitation of national highway network damaged in KPK by flash floods of 2010, Rs 10000 million have been earmarked out of which Rs 500 million have been released.

