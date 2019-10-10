Several school students visit GPO

A large number of students from several schools visited Bahawalpur General Post Office (GPO) and its different sections, says a press release issued here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A large number of students from several schools visited Bahawalpur General Post Office (GPO) and its different sections, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

Talking to the students, Senior Post Master, Fazl-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan Post(PO) had launched EMS Plus Service from Pakistan to 173 countries of the world.

"Now posts can be delivered to other countries from Pakistan within 72 hours thanks to EMS Plus Service," he said.

He said that internet, Facebook and Whatsup could not decrease importance and role of Post Office. "Although, IT services and social media have made its special place in the society," he said, adding that but role of post office could not be abolished.

He added that Pakistan Post had itself adopted several IT innovative services to provide maximum facilities to customers.