UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several School Students Visit GPO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:39 PM

Several school students visit GPO

A large number of students from several schools visited Bahawalpur General Post Office (GPO) and its different sections, says a press release issued here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A large number of students from several schools visited Bahawalpur General Post Office (GPO) and its different sections, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

Talking to the students, Senior Post Master, Fazl-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan Post(PO) had launched EMS Plus Service from Pakistan to 173 countries of the world.

"Now posts can be delivered to other countries from Pakistan within 72 hours thanks to EMS Plus Service," he said.

He said that internet, Facebook and Whatsup could not decrease importance and role of Post Office. "Although, IT services and social media have made its special place in the society," he said, adding that but role of post office could not be abolished.

He added that Pakistan Post had itself adopted several IT innovative services to provide maximum facilities to customers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Social Media Facebook Po Bahawalpur Pakistan Post Post From

Recent Stories

Pak army’s soldier martyred in Indian army’s v ..

14 minutes ago

4 in 5 Pakistanis (80%) think Pakistan’s current ..

39 minutes ago

HRW urges India to release political prisoners, en ..

59 minutes ago

Asia markets mixed as dealers await start of key t ..

11 minutes ago

CM Complaint Cell meeting held

2 minutes ago

Russia's An-12 Makes Emergency Landing in Yekateri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.