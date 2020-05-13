UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Sections Of Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences To Remain Open For Four Days A Week With Essential Staff

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:09 PM

Several sections of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences to remain open for four days a week with essential staff

The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Wednesday decided for opening of 13 different department /sections for four days a week with minimum essential staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Wednesday decided for opening of 13 different department /sections for four days a week with minimum essential staff.

According to notification issued by the registrar, the vice chancellor secretariat, registrar office, human resource department, directorate of finance, directorate of admissions, examination department, directorate of postgraduate studies, department of information technology, quality enhancement cell, office of the campus administration, plantation office, works and services department and colony office will remain open for four days from Monday to Thursday with minimum essential staff.

Rest of the departments/ sections shall also remain open on Monday and Thursday with minimum possible staff, notification reads.

Related Topics

Technology Jamshoro From

Recent Stories

‘2020 has taught us that we plan but God decides ..

16 minutes ago

Global Oil Demand Growth in 2020 to Decline to Ove ..

58 seconds ago

Non-OPEC Oil Supply to Fall by 3.5Mln Bpd in 2020 ..

1 minute ago

G20 Trade Ministers to Hold Video Conference on CO ..

1 minute ago

Belgian Authorities Call Country's Decrease in New ..

1 minute ago

OPEC Says US Oil Supply in 2020 to Show Decline of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.