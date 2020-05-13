Several sections of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences to remain open for four days a week with essential staff

The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Wednesday decided for opening of 13 different department /sections for four days a week with minimum essential staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Wednesday decided for opening of 13 different department /sections for four days a week with minimum essential staff.

According to notification issued by the registrar, the vice chancellor secretariat, registrar office, human resource department, directorate of finance, directorate of admissions, examination department, directorate of postgraduate studies, department of information technology, quality enhancement cell, office of the campus administration, plantation office, works and services department and colony office will remain open for four days from Monday to Thursday with minimum essential staff.

Rest of the departments/ sections shall also remain open on Monday and Thursday with minimum possible staff, notification reads.