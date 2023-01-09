Several shopkeepers arrested over increasing prices of wheat flour

District administration while taking action against the increase in prices of wheat flour, hoarding and artificial inflation, launched a crackdown and arrested several shopkeepers here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration while taking action against the increase in prices of wheat flour, hoarding and artificial inflation, launched a crackdown and arrested several shopkeepers here on Monday.

Following the directives of Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, the Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Majeed Mako arrested several shopkeepers during a raid in different areas for hoarding subsidized wheat flour and selling it at high prices, he also issued instructions to other shopkeepers on increase in flour prices in Sukkur city.