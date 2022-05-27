UrduPoint.com

Several Shopkeepers Booked For Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Several shopkeepers booked for profiteering

The district administration Lower Dir Friday launched a crackdown against violators of the official rates of essentials and booked a number of shopkeepers for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The district administration Lower Dir Friday launched a crackdown against violators of the official rates of essentials and booked a number of shopkeepers for profiteering.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, a joint team of the district administration and District food Controller, checked various bazaars in the district and inspected atleast 87 shops across the district.

The authorities also lodged FIRs against violators while a fine of Rs8000 was also imposed on shopkeepers for alleged profiteering.

Related Topics

Fine Dir

Recent Stories

Zero tolerance policy adopted against corrupt reve ..

Zero tolerance policy adopted against corrupt revenue officer: Deputy Commission ..

21 seconds ago
 IGP direct police stations strictly adhere to 'ope ..

IGP direct police stations strictly adhere to 'open door' policy

23 seconds ago
 Youth allegedly commits suicide

Youth allegedly commits suicide

24 seconds ago
 Keeping True to its Hot Selling Trend realme C35 G ..

Keeping True to its Hot Selling Trend realme C35 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 UNICEF chief urges action to protect children afte ..

UNICEF chief urges action to protect children after US school shooting

27 seconds ago
 Imran long march failed despite using KP machinery ..

Imran long march failed despite using KP machinery: Engr Amir Muqam

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.