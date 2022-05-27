Several shopkeepers booked for profiteering

The district administration Lower Dir Friday launched a crackdown against violators of the official rates of essentials and booked a number of shopkeepers for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The district administration Lower Dir Friday launched a crackdown against violators of the official rates of essentials and booked a number of shopkeepers for profiteering.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, a joint team of the district administration and District food Controller, checked various bazaars in the district and inspected atleast 87 shops across the district.

The authorities also lodged FIRs against violators while a fine of Rs8000 was also imposed on shopkeepers for alleged profiteering.