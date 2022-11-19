UrduPoint.com

Several Shopkeepers Fined For Failing To Meet Standard Hygienic Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Several shopkeepers fined for failing to meet standard hygienic condition

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood alongwith officials of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority visited bazar and fined several shopkeepers for violating relevant laws.

The team visited milk shops, bakeries, sweet shops and general stores and inspected hygienic conditions, food quality and price lists.

During inspection, one milk shop was sealed for adulteration while two sweet shops' owners were fined for not meeting hygienic standards.

They also barbers to use sanitizers and maintain cleanliness and three milk shops' owners were issued warnings to improve the hygienic conditions.

They said that the district administration was committed to providing quality food items at officially prescribed rates to people.

In this regard, they said follow up visits will be made within a week and added that no would be allowed to take law into hands by providing substandard or poor quality edibles to people.

