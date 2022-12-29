UrduPoint.com

Several Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging At Darazinda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Umar Mukhtiyar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and fined several shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.

During the visit, he also took notice of sanitary conditions at eateries and checked the prices and quality of various food commodities at shops.

The inspection was conducted in line with the directives of the Deputy Commissioner in order to check artificial price hikes and ensure quality food items to the citizens.

The AC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places in their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates and warned shopkeepers against overcharging.

