Several shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Billi Tang

Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Iqbal said Tuesday that district administration was committed to facilitate masses during the holy month of Ramzan by providing them food items at affordable prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Iqbal said Tuesday that district administration was committed to facilitate masses during the holy month of Ramzan by providing them food items at affordable prices.

He expressed these views while visiting Billi Tang Bazaar where he inspected prices and quality of various items in shops.

He also imposed fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging people.

He has also visited BHU Togh, and RHC Billi Tang, and checked staff attendance register and availability of medicines and other facilities.