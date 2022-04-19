UrduPoint.com

Several Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging In Billi Tang

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Several shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Billi Tang

Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Iqbal said Tuesday that district administration was committed to facilitate masses during the holy month of Ramzan by providing them food items at affordable prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Iqbal said Tuesday that district administration was committed to facilitate masses during the holy month of Ramzan by providing them food items at affordable prices.

He expressed these views while visiting Billi Tang Bazaar where he inspected prices and quality of various items in shops.

He also imposed fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging people.

He has also visited BHU Togh, and RHC Billi Tang, and checked staff attendance register and availability of medicines and other facilities.

Related Topics

Fine Kohat

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

11 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

10 minutes ago
 33-member 'coalition cabinet' takes oath

33-member 'coalition cabinet' takes oath

10 minutes ago
 Taiwan's new local COVID-19 cases rise to 1,390

Taiwan's new local COVID-19 cases rise to 1,390

11 minutes ago
 Kot Addu Stadium deprives of facilities

Kot Addu Stadium deprives of facilities

11 minutes ago
 Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza H ..

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.