Several Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging, Not Maintaining Hygiene

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam here on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and inspected prices and quality of food commodities at various shops.

During the inspection, he found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging the customers and maintaining poor hygiene standards.

He imposed fine on the violators and said that operations against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and in this regard, no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by providing them edible items at cheaper rates and directed the shopkeepers to install notified price lists at prominent places at their shops and sell groceries accordingly.

He also appealed to the people to register their complaints so that timely action could be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, Dr Wadood Jan of the Livestock Department paid a visit to the bazaar and inspected the quality of meat at various butcher shops.

He issued necessary instructions to the butchers regarding maintaining cleanliness and provision of quality meat to the people.

