Several shopkeepers fined for overcharging, selling substandard items

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking serious measures to ensure edible items at affordable prices to the masses.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Lachi Muhammad Ali Shah visited Shakar Dara, inspected food items and checked prices of various items in the bazaar.

He also visited the educational institutions and healthcare centres and inspected facilities.

During visit, he checked weight of rotti at different tandoors besides checking prices list, hygiene conditions and quality of items at grocery stores.

He also imposed fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging and selling substandard items. He asked shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places and sell items at prescribed rates, adding strict action would be taken against profiteers.