Several shopkeepers fined for poor hygiene, overcharging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration of Lower Dir is taking concrete steps to ensure the supply of food items to the people at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of such efforts, Tehsildar Taimergarah on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Thursday paid a visit to various markets and reviewed the quality and prices of several edible items.

During the visit, he imposed a fine on several shopkeepers for poor hygiene and failure to maintain a price list.

He directed shopkeepers to display the price lists in prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against the shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.