UrduPoint.com

Several Shopkeepers Fined For Poor Hygiene, Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Several shopkeepers fined for poor hygiene, overcharging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration of Lower Dir is taking concrete steps to ensure the supply of food items to the people at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of such efforts, Tehsildar Taimergarah on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Thursday paid a visit to various markets and reviewed the quality and prices of several edible items.

During the visit, he imposed a fine on several shopkeepers for poor hygiene and failure to maintain a price list.

He directed shopkeepers to display the price lists in prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against the shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.

Related Topics

Poor Fine Visit Price Dir Market Ramadan

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

11 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.