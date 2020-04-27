Several shopkeepers fined for violating officially prescribed food items rate list

(@FahadShabbir)

Taking notice of increase in prices of daily use commodities, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan and Additional Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal raided on Monday fruit and vegetable shops at Mandian College Road and Ayub Medical Complex area and checked prices of the food items

Several shopkeepers were fined for violating the officially prescribed rate list and urged residents to ask for an official rate list from shopkeepers prior to buying food items.

Meanwhile the administration sealed Peshawari Ice-cream Jadoon Plaza for violating lockdown restrictions against coronavirus.