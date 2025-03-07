Several shopkeepers fined on substandard of items in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) fined several shopkeepers on substandard of items in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Gwadar and Loralai during crackdown in month of Ramazan.

According to BFA Spokesman, BFA’s inspection teams conducted operation against profiteers in the areas of the province for ensuring quality of items.

He said that seven milk shopkeepers were fined for selling adulterated milk during inspection in different areas of Quetta. While action was taken against 8 meat and poultry shops for violating SOPs and selling unhygienic meat, samples were taken from milk and yogurt shops and tested on the spot, he said.

He said that additional, BFA team conducted raid at shops of Pakora, general stores and bakeries in Quetta area including Tughi Road, Airport Road, Western Bypass, Nosar, Samanguli, Qambrani Road, Baleli, Nawan Killi and other area from where expired goods, defective colors, and prohibited food products were recovered and confiscated.

Similarly, action was taken against 4 food centers in Loralai and 4 in Gwadar for violating the rules.

According to the spokesperson of BFA, inspection teams are working day and night to ensure the provision of pure and quality food to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that strict action would continue against those who play with the health of the public without discrimination, so that the availability of safe and quality food could be ensured during the holy month of Ramadan.