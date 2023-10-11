Open Menu

Several Shopkeepers Fined Over Selling Substandard Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Several shopkeepers fined over selling substandard milk

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority and District Livestock Department on Wednesday conducted a joint operation against adulterated milk mafia at various places of the city.

The team which comprised Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed and Dr Dr Anwar Baloch besides other relevant staff visited a number of milk shops and checked the quality of milk.

The team collected milk samples at different shops and tested its quality through a mobile lab on the spot.

During inspection several milkmen were fined after milk at their shops was found substandard and got it discarded.

They also checked the quality of food items at hotels, bakeries and other food points in the famous markets of Dera Ismail Khan and issued instructions for improvement in quality of food stuff.

APP/slm

