Several shopkeepers held for ignoring lockdown restrictions

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration was taking concrete measures to effectively ensure implementation of lockdown restrictions for curbing coronavirus pandemic.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Ali Sher Khan paid visit to bazaars and inspect implementation of preventative measures by shopkeepers.

During inspection, several shopkeepers were held for violating lockdown measures by keeping their outlets open beyond 4pm.

He also directed for strictly implementation preventative measures such as social distancing to stop spread of coronavirus.

In a bid to prevent profiteering in such situation, the AAC also inspected prices of daily use commodities at shops main Haripur bazaar, Darband Bund, Adda Bazaar, Chapper Road, Purrana Bus Adda, Rwaily Road and directed shopkeepers to sell items according to officially prescribed rate list.