UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Shops Demolished In Anti Encroachment Operation In Resham Bazar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 09:38 PM

Several shops demolished in anti encroachment operation in Resham Bazar

District Administration and the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Saturday started operation against encroachments in Resham Bazar area of the city and demolished illegally built shops and other structures on drainage nullah and the road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :District Administration and the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Saturday started operation against encroachments in Resham Bazar area of the city and demolished illegally built shops and other structures on drainage nullah and the road.

The anti encroachment operation was conducted on the directives of Anti Encroachment Tribunal under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab with the help of Police, Anti Terrorist Force, Ladies Police, Anti Encroachment Force and staff of HMC.

The District Administration, after passage of deadline for demolishing illegal structures at their own, had launched anti encroachment drive on the directives of the honourable courts in the city.

abd/ali

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Road Hyderabad Resham

Recent Stories

Somali President Calls for National Unity in After ..

2 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad's Senate appr ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Punjab visits Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Power Division rejects news regarding electricity ..

2 minutes ago

UAE committed to safety, security of peaceful nucl ..

25 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Fulfills All Conditions ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.