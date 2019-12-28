Several shops demolished in anti encroachment operation in Resham Bazar

District Administration and the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Saturday started operation against encroachments in Resham Bazar area of the city and demolished illegally built shops and other structures on drainage nullah and the road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :District Administration and the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Saturday started operation against encroachments in Resham Bazar area of the city and demolished illegally built shops and other structures on drainage nullah and the road

The anti encroachment operation was conducted on the directives of Anti Encroachment Tribunal under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab with the help of Police, Anti Terrorist Force, Ladies Police, Anti Encroachment Force and staff of HMC.

The District Administration, after passage of deadline for demolishing illegal structures at their own, had launched anti encroachment drive on the directives of the honourable courts in the city.

abd/ali