QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :As many as may several shops of Shanki Market were engulfed by fire at Taro Chowk Pastoonabad area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the shops have been engulfed by fire due to electric shorts in two clothes of Shanaki market at Taro Chowk.

Soon after the incident, fire brigadier personnel along with vehicles reached the site and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

According to traders, over 300 shops were affected by the fire while they reported that millions of rupees of clothes were reduced to ash in the fire.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Police have registered a case.