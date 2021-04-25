Several shops, hotels sealed for violation of COVID related SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed several shops, hotels and restaurants for violating coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here late Saturday night.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC-II Qaim Akbar Nimai visited different areas of Qasimabad, City and Latifabad and imposed fine against violators and appealed to the shopkeepers and general public to follow standard operating procedures as third wave of COVID-19 was taking dangerous shape by affecting thousands people daily basis.

ADC-II also charged a fine of Rs.100 from those who were without face mask and provided face masks to them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima Memon and Faheem Mangi also sealed 14 hotels/restaurants and one shop for SOPs violation and imposed fine of Rs. 49,000.

She appealed to the hotel owners, shopkeepers and general public to adhere to coronavirus SOPs failing which strict action would be initiated against them.