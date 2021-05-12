UrduPoint.com
Several Shops, Hotels, Stores Sealed For Violating COVID SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:59 AM

Several shops, hotels, stores sealed for violating COVID SOPs

The district administration Tuesday continued action against violation of COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different areas of Hyderabad district and sealed several shops hotels, medical and general stores

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The district administration Tuesday continued action against violation of COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different areas of Hyderabad district and sealed several shops hotels, medical and general stores.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Qaim Akbar Nimai visited different areas of Taluka Latifabad and Qasimabad and sealed Dwago Medical and General store, Discount medical and general store in Latifabad unit 7 while several hotels were also sealed for violating SOPs issued by Sindh government.

The ADC also sealed Shah Jee hotel, Shaheen Juice, Five Minute Piyala hotel, Gul Jalal hotel, Breeze Fish point, Sogat Shireen, Elegant Beauty Clinic and Burger house for violating government restrictions untill further order.

Qaim Akbar Nimai asked people and business community to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) failing which strict action would be taken against them.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima also reviewed implementation of SOPs I'm different markets and ensure sale of essential items on government fixed prices.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with Pakistan Army and Police personnel visited different areas and sealed 10 shops for violating of SOPs.

Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo along with local artists Qadir Bux Mitho, Tahir Mitho, Mazhar Ali and Sarmad Sakheerani visited Shahbaz Flyover and provide awareness to the general public to wear masks to contain spread of COVID-19.

Mukhtiarkar Rural Fahim Mangi also sealed three shops for violating SOPs and imposed fine of rupees 32000 against them.

