Several shops, markets sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration here Sunday sealed several shops and markets for violating standard operating procedures. According to the official statement, the Assistant Commissioner City, Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab, has sealed two shopping plazas consisting of 300 shops in cloth market for not implementing timing and following SOPs as directed by the administration.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Gada Hussain Soomro, imposed a fine of Rs. 25000 on Al Fajar Foods for violation of COVID-19 related SOPs.

Mukhtiarkar Latifabad, Majid Sipyo, visited different areas to inspect implementation on SOPs and appealed the citizens to follow directives of the local administration for preventing spread of COVID-19 in taluka Latifabad.I n case of SOP violation found strict action would be taken against the violators, he warned.