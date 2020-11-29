UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Shops, Markets Sealed For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:50 PM

Several shops, markets sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration here Sunday sealed several shops and markets for violating standard operating procedures.  According to the official statement, the Assistant Commissioner City, Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab, has sealed two shopping plazas consisting of 300 shops in cloth market for not implementing timing and following SOPs as directed by the administration.

  Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Gada Hussain Soomro, imposed a fine of Rs. 25000 on Al Fajar Foods for violation of COVID-19 related SOPs.

Mukhtiarkar Latifabad, Majid Sipyo, visited different areas to inspect implementation on SOPs and appealed the citizens to follow directives of the local administration for preventing spread of COVID-19 in taluka Latifabad.I n case of SOP violation found strict action would be taken against the violators, he warned. 

Related Topics

Fine Qasimabad Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

36 minutes ago

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks sout ..

2 hours ago

UAE Food and Water Security Office renews collabor ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME accredits the first free zone business i ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE Environment Polic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.