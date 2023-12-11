Open Menu

Several Shops Sealed Over Violation In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A crackdown against hoarders continues in full swing in district Tank.

As part of the drive, Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan on Monday paid a visit to the bazaar and inspected various dealers’ shops of tea and fertilizers, but no stocking was found of the commodities.

Similarly, as per directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, he also inspected bakeries, grocery stores, poultry sellers, fruit and vegetable vendors, as well as a hotel to ensure safe and healthy food items for citizens at affordable prices.

During the inspection, Aminullah Khan checked the quantity of food items, and cleanliness conditions, and examined price lists.

He imposed heavy penalties on violators, and necessary instructions were issued while sealing some shops.

He directed shopkeepers to install price lists at the main entrances of shops.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam visited educational institutions including the government Primary school Kot Alladad and middle Schools of the same village and inspected facilities and academic activities.

He also checked cleanliness and attendance register besides meeting with teachers who were directed to ensure their attendance daily.

